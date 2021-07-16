Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Given New GBX 2,120 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,636.82 ($34.45).

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,830 ($23.91) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,935.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,816 ($23.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

In related news, insider John W. Martin acquired 1,339,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, for a total transaction of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). Also, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total transaction of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). Insiders have acquired 2,000,015 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,548,471 over the last ninety days.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

