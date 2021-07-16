Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.84. Oil-Dri Co. of America shares last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 8,689 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $258.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.