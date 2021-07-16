Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of OIS opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.21. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

