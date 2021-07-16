Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OKTA. TheStreet lowered Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a hold rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.29.

Shares of OKTA opened at $237.58 on Monday. Okta has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -96.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total value of $4,351,735.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,553.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,249 shares of company stock valued at $29,861,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 36,256 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

