ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,259 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,665,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $54.47 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

