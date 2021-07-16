Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE ONTO opened at $66.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.23. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $30,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,110,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,128 shares of company stock worth $7,381,498. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

