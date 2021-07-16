Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Workhorse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of WKHS opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 2.71. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,671,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

