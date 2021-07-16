OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $165,771.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 95% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $134,408.14 and approximately $165,771.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00105421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00145672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,697.56 or 0.99667800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

