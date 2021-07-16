Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Orca Energy Group from $8.40 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS ORXGF remained flat at $$4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64. Orca Energy Group has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

