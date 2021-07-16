Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,000 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the June 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
NASDAQ ORGS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 26 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,719. Orgenesis has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $118.24 million, a P/E ratio of 239.00 and a beta of 0.92.
Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 186.45%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter.
About Orgenesis
Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.
See Also: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.