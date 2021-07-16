Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,000 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the June 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ ORGS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 26 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,719. Orgenesis has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $118.24 million, a P/E ratio of 239.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 186.45%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orgenesis during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orgenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Orgenesis by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Orgenesis by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

