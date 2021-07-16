Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OROVY opened at $93.48 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.29.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

