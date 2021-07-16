Origin Dollar (OUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,807.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $7,807.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003130 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00106259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00146203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.37 or 1.00101913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

