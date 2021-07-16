Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.30

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 30.09%.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

