Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) PT Raised to C$3.20

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$3.20 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s previous close.

OSI stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.20. 44,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,132. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.40. Osino Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.01 and a 12-month high of C$1.65.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Osino Resources will post -0.0893382 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.