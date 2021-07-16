Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outokumpu Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

