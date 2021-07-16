Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Short Interest Down 61.7% in June

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 801,200 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 876,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:OSG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 48,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,003. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $230.18 million, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $81.27 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 588.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,834,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 69,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

