Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $307.77 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will announce sales of $307.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.06 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $191.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.85. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.77%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

