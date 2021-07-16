Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$55.00 to C$53.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pan American Silver traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 130552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAAS. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

About Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

