Park West Asset Management LLC Makes New $204.70 Million Investment in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,215,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,700,000. ThredUp comprises about 6.2% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of ThredUp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ThredUp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

ThredUp stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,830. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP).

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.