Parsifal Capital Management LP Has $61.39 Million Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,735 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor accounts for approximately 5.4% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.05% of Tower Semiconductor worth $61,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $26.29. 5,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,202. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

