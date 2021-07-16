PARSIQ Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $43.27 million and $494,249.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00224949 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.56 or 0.00785549 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,817,170 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.