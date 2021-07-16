Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Holdings Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,020,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,505 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 13.47% of Patterson Companies worth $415,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PDCO stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.43. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

