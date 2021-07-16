Paul Mcnab Sells 5,170 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $85,149.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.16. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 78,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

