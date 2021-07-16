Paul Rennie Acquires 300,000 Shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) Stock

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) insider Paul Rennie purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$99,600.00 ($71,142.86).

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited develops diagnostic and therapeutic treatments for neurodegenerative diseases through preclinical studies of patented technologies. The company's lead drug candidates include EmtinB for treatment of neurodegenerative dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and degenerative conditions of the optic nerve.

