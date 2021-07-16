PAXEX Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $10,989.96 and $3.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.31 or 0.01232675 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars.

