Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Steven R. Beauchamp Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.65, for a total value of $1,596,500.00.

Shares of PCTY opened at $189.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.81 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $124.75 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.38.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 140.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 74.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 227,931 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,002.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 121,989 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

