Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Steven R. Beauchamp Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.65, for a total value of $1,596,500.00.
Shares of PCTY opened at $189.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.81 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $124.75 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.38.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 140.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 74.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 227,931 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,002.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 121,989 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
