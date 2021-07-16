Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Sells $2,616,618.87 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $2,616,618.87.

Shares of PCTY opened at $189.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.95 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.75 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.38.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,509,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

