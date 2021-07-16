Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Sells $2,616,618.87 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $2,616,618.87.
Shares of PCTY opened at $189.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.95 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.75 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.38.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
PCTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
See Also: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.