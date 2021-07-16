PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 520,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 301,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,587,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.