PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Short Interest Update

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the June 15th total of 307,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,617. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $255.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.