PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 33,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $307,805,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $6,587,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $4,244,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on U. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $1,456,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,618.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 963,585 shares of company stock valued at $93,284,152 over the last quarter.

U opened at $96.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.60. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

