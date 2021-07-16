PDT Partners LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,328,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,407,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,182,000 after purchasing an additional 362,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 299,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.07. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

