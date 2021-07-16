PDT Partners LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLLI. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

