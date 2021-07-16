PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Allegiant Travel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 150.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after acquiring an additional 117,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,997 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGT has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $188.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

