PDT Partners LLC Sells 29,862 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,862 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of LendingClub worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LendingClub by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LC opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.80. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $22.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,234.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 6,163 shares valued at $90,024. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

