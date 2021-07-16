PDT Partners LLC Trims Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,363 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Welbilt worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 224.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on WBT shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.05.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.