Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on ASOS in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,043.50 ($78.96).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 3,871.39 ($50.58) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a one year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,915.69.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

