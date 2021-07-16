Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock.

CAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Charles Stanley Group from GBX 352 ($4.60) to GBX 406 ($5.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Charles Stanley Group stock opened at GBX 368 ($4.81) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 350.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £191.80 million and a PE ratio of 17.72. Charles Stanley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 370 ($4.83).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Charles Stanley Group’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

