Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Plus500 from GBX 1,945 ($25.41) to GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at GBX 1,357 ($17.73) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,434.96. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.00. Plus500 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.61.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

