Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a report published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,945 ($25.41) to GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON PLUS opened at GBX 1,357 ($17.73) on Monday. Plus500 has a twelve month low of GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,434.96.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

