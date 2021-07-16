Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Jill Woodworth Sells 48,298 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Jill Woodworth sold 48,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $802,712.76.

On Monday, May 17th, Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,539,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,435,146. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after buying an additional 165,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,124,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,858,000 after purchasing an additional 189,081 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

