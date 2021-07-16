Pentwater Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 134.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,272 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned about 1.04% of 51job worth $43,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in 51job in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in 51job by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in 51job by 20.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in 51job during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in 51job by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,429. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.68.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

