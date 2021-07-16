Pentwater Capital Management LP Invests $14.11 Million in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,248,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in New Frontier Health by 365.8% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,318 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 171.3% in the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,898,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after buying an additional 1,198,937 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in New Frontier Health by 89.9% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,069,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 506,444 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in New Frontier Health during the first quarter worth $4,836,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New Frontier Health by 100.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 196,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NFH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. New Frontier Health Co. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.20.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New Frontier Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

New Frontier Health Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

