Pentwater Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Pentwater Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Parsons worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Parsons by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Parsons by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Get Parsons alerts:

PSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of Parsons stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.