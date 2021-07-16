Pentwater Capital Management LP Sells 39,396 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Pentwater Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,396 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jamf were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAMF. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Jamf during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 125.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jamf during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,033.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $268,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,832,112 shares of company stock worth $324,458,922.

JAMF traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. 310,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

