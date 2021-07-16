Peony (PNY) One Day Volume Tops $13,298.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and $13,298.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00052200 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000697 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 12,320,437 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

