People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:PBCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBCO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101. The stock has a market cap of $78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.44. People’s Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30.

Get People's Bank of Commerce alerts:

People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:PBCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter.

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It accepts noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, checking, and time deposits, as well as money market accounts. The company offers home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines, including auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and certificates of deposit; home lot and construction loans; and commercial loans comprising commercial real estate, equipment purchase, certificates of deposit and savings secured, commercial real estate construction, residential construction loans, and lines of credit; and small business/government loans; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for People's Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.