pEOS Market Capitalization Achieves $1.40 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $117.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00107824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00146485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,899.55 or 0.99993378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003155 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

