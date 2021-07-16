Performance Food Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,001 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,527% compared to the average daily volume of 123 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.25. 16,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,056. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.68.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after buying an additional 1,051,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after buying an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,240,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 550,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

