Performance Food Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,001 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,527% compared to the average daily volume of 123 put options.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.25. 16,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,056. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.68.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after buying an additional 1,051,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after buying an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,240,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 550,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.