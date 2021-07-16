Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,660 ($34.75) and last traded at GBX 2,660 ($34.75). Approximately 98,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 140,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,645 ($34.56).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,598.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 141.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

