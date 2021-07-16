Peter C. Browning Sells 1,007 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Director Peter C. Browning sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total value of $191,289.72.

NYSE:AYI opened at $167.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,995,000 after purchasing an additional 206,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $776,000.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

